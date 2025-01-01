Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,241.90 and last traded at $1,241.90. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,268.32.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,059.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

