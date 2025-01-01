Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 16,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.80. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Bilibili by 96.2% in the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after buying an additional 1,860,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,829 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 14,710.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.