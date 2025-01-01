Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

Read More

Dividend History for Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.