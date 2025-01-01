Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bisalloy Steel Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.