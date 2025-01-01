Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

