Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 998,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several research firms recently commented on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.
NYSE BXSL opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
