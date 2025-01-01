BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

