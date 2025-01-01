BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.1 %

DMF stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

