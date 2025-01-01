BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

