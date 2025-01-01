BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

