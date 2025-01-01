BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 391.8 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BCVVF opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.04. BOC Aviation has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$9.37.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

About BOC Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.