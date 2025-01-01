Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.15 and last traded at $174.68. 8,679,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,315,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

