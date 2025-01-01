Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $180.72, but opened at $173.72. Boeing shares last traded at $172.80, with a volume of 6,847,416 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

