Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.63 and traded as low as C$96.50. Bombardier shares last traded at C$97.23, with a volume of 7,724 shares traded.
Bombardier Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$99.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.35.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
