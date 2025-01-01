boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.16 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.42). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 33.66 ($0.42), with a volume of 681,273 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.34) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £427.48 million, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 294,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £100,079 ($125,239.64). Also, insider Dan Finley acquired 286,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,266.25 ($125,473.97). Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

