Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 14,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 248,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 31.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 975,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BORR stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

