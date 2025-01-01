Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 18.2% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.