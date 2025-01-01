BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.09% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

