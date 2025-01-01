Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 1,278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.7 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Brambles has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
About Brambles
