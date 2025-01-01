Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,593,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

