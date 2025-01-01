Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Releases Earnings Results

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ DRUG opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.71 million, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of -7.06. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRUG. Baird R W raised Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 372,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,428.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,250. The trade was a 82.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Earnings History for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

