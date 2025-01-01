Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

EAT opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $137.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

