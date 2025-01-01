Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on February 3rd

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

BMY opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.