Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 117.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

