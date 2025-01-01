Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 831,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

