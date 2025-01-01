Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of BNL opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.15.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.63%.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.