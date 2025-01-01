Broadview Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.