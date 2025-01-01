Brokers Offer Predictions for HealthEquity FY2025 Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,303 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

