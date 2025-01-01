Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Announces Dividend

BN opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 524,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6,934.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 710,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.