Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.81 and traded as low as C$45.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.68, with a volume of 203,017 shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01. The firm has a market cap of C$21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -253.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.14.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.