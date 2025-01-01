BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.39. BTCS shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 461,911 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.08.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

