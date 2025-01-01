Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Enters into Non-Redemption Agreement

Burtech Acquisition Corp. recently entered into a significant agreement with unaffiliated stockholders, marking an important step in its ongoing business activities. On December 31, 2024, the company finalized a Non-Redemption Agreement with one or more investors. These investors agreed not to redeem their shares of Class A common stock held in connection with a special meeting that took place on December 23, 2024.

In exchange for their commitment not to redeem these shares (referred to as Non-Redeemed Shares), Burtech Acquisition Corp. and its sponsor, Burtech LP, LLC, have undertaken to guarantee each investor a return of $1.50 per Non-Redeemed Share. This guarantee applies regardless of whether the investors choose to sell their shares in the open market or opt for the repurchase option offered by the company.

The purpose of this Non-Redemption Agreement is to bolster the funds that will remain in Burtech Acquisition Corp.’s trust account following the Business Combination. This move is anticipated to have a positive impact on the financial standing and operational capabilities of the company post-merger.

The specifics and finer details of the Non-Redemption Agreement are documented in the official filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interested parties can refer to the full form of the Non-Redemption Agreement, which is included as Exhibit 10.1 in the filed documents for comprehensive information.

As part of the regulatory disclosure, the company has also filed the necessary Financial Statements and Exhibits. The Form of Non-Redemption Agreement and other relevant exhibits are available for public review, providing a detailed insight into the terms and conditions of this specific agreement. Moreover, the company has met the SEC’s reporting requirements by embedding the Cover Page Interactive Data File within the Inline XBRL document.

These recent developments underline the proactive steps being taken by Burtech Acquisition Corp. to navigate through its strategic business transitions effectively. The company continues to move forward with its planned initiatives, focused on enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its market presence in the foreseeable future.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

