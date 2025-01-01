Bush Investment Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,589 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after purchasing an additional 660,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $20,570,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $17,772,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 356,590 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

