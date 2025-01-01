Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.59. 350,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,333,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 270.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

