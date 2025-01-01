Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

