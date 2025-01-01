Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 12,786 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

