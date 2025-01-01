Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 362,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 382.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

