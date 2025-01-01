Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$6.49. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 430,167 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

In related news, Director John Festival acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.12 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,650 shares of company stock valued at $852,718 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

