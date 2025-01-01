CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,637.50. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareCloud stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. CareCloud has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.84.

Several research firms recently commented on CCLD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

