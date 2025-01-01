CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.27. 26,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 258,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

CRGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a market cap of $663.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

