Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

