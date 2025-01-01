CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of CBAT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 310,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

