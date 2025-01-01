CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up -0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

