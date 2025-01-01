Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 610247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.1 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 28,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.