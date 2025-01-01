Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.59 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.56.

