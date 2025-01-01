Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.41 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.39.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

