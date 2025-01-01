ChampionX Co. (CHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.