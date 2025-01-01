Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
CTOUF stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
