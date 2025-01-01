Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,533.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

CTOUF stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We’ve curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

