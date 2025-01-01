Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.35 and last traded at $142.91. Approximately 1,382,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,787,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

