China Construction Bank Co. (CICHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on February 11th

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4178 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CICHY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

