China Construction Bank Co. (CICHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on February 11th

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4178 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of CICHY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
