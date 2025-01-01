China Construction Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.