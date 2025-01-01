China Construction Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

