China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.8 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

