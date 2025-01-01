China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.8 days.
China Gold International Resources Stock Up 7.5 %
OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.